Amanda Tries a Sport Where You Ski and Shoot a Rifle

It's called "Biathlon," where you cross-country ski then drop to the ground for target shooting!

I got to practice with Zachary Hall, biathlon manager at Soldier Hollow, then try it out myself, after watching Olympian biathlon athlete Joenne Reid hit EVERY target in seconds!

You can enjoy the sport as a spectator at the 2019 BMW Biathlon World Cup when it comes to Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, Utah from February 14 to 17, 2019. This is the first major international biathlon competition to be held at Soldier Hollow since the 2002 Olympic Winter Games.

The event is spread over four days of competition with Sprint races on Thursday and Friday, double-header Pursuits on Saturday, and both a Single Mixed Relay and Mixed Relay on Sunday. The competition will feature new courses and an updated biathlon stadium layout. One of nine stops on the IBU World Cup tour, the 2019 Biathlon World Cup at Soldier Hollow will include approximately 28 nations and over 180 athletes.

Find more info about the event here and visit SoldierHollow.com for ways you can try Biathlon and other winter sports!