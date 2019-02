SALT LAKE CITY — It was a record lawmakers were not proud of.

Every year, the Utah State Legislature would break its own records for bill requests. They would file requests for more and more legislation.

Not this year.

The Utah State Senate told FOX 13 that as of Thursday (the deadline for bills in process in the legislative session) there were 1,289 requests and another 65 out for approval. It’s less than the 1,364 total requests last year, which set the record.