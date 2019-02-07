× Woman in critical condition following auto-pedestrian crash in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY — A woman is in critical condition following an auto-pedestrian crash in Utah County.

Utah Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a crash on SR-147, otherwise known as 6400 South, at 6:24 p.m.

Troopers found an approximately 50-year-old woman that had been hit while crossing the roadway.

She has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to UHP, 6400 South is shut down in both directions in the area of 3000 West. The crash happened in a rural area, according to UHP.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 13 for updates.

