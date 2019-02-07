Winter storms put dent in city snow removal resources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah — Over the last two weeks, Utah has seen it’s biggest, most challenging snowstorms of the season and it has taken a toll on multiple Utah city budgets.

One of those cities that got hit by the wave of snow was Murray City. Danny Astill, Public Works Director, told FOX 13 that their salt supply, to treat the icy roads, has been quickly used up over the last two weeks because of these storms.

“We’ve gone through 1800 tons of salt and we just ordered another 800 tons. It will probably, by the time we’re done, we’ll probably be closer to another 1,000 [tons],” Astill said.

The city of Murray budgets about $75,000 for salt that treats the roads before, after a winter storm. So far this season the city has used up $55,000-$60,000 of that total budget and there’s still some more winter storms ahead.

Other cities, like West Valley and West Jordan, have experienced some similar depletion of their salt supply. West Valley has budgeted $110,000 for salt and that has nearly dried up according to their Public Works Director, Russell Willardson.

West Jordan City spokesperson, Kim Wells, told FOX 13 that they have budgeted about $200,000 for their salt supply and it’s about 70 percent spent as of now.

These storms have taken a toll on cities but overall, the cities FOX 13 spoke with said they are doing fine money wise. If they need more salt they will be able to get the money to refill the supply.

They’re just surprised how quickly the supply was depleted this season, especially with how dry last winter season turned out to be.

“It’s part of the budget process and you never know where you’re going to come in at the end of the year,” Astill.

Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.