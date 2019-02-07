Utah Board of Education votes for rule to allow schools to create phone policies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a common sight to see high school students on their cell phones — and often they get in trouble for it.

But kids as young as 7 or 8-years-old are also coming to school with smartphones, according to a Granite School District Spokesperson.

There doesn't seem to be a cut-and-dry solution for schools. Now, the Utah Board of Education is hoping to fix that with rule 495.

Rule 495, which is expected to be approved Friday, will require all schools to create a policy about cell phones and require principals to enforce it.