UDOT will reduce section of I-80 to two lanes for several months

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re planning to make a trip out west using Interstate 80, you might need to rethink some of your plans.

Beginning Friday, the Utah Department of Transportation is reducing westbound I-80 to just two lanes, while crews replace the driving surfaces on the I-80 bridges over the Jordan River Surplus Canal.

The construction begins Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and is expected to continue through June. During construction, UDOT said in a press release that lanes will be shifted on both westbound and eastbound I-80 as drivers traveling from the airport to eastbound I-80 will need to merge into through traffic a little sooner.

UDOT said to expect heavier than normal traffic and delays of 10 minutes or more during commute hours. UDOT recommends using S.R. 201 as an alternate route.

The new surface crews will be installing on the I-80 bridges is designed to accommodate the 71,000 vehicles per day that typically travel the section of freeway.

Updated information can be found on UDOT’s website, but you can also follow UDOT on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

