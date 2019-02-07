× Ski patrol officer caught in avalanche at Brighton; no significant injuries

BRIGHTON, Utah — A Brighton ski patrol officer was caught in an avalanche while in bounds at the resort Thursday and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Sgt. Melody Gray of the Unified Police Department said the avalanche occurred in-bounds at Brighton around 10:30 a.m. A ski patrol officer was caught in the avalanche.

That ski patrol officer was taken to a clinic at Solitude and there do not appear to be any significant injuries, Gray said.

Avalanche danger is high in Utah after a winter storm moved through the state Wednesday. Visit the Utah Avalanche Center for the latest information on conditions and warnings.

