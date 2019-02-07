× Search and Rescue team responding to reports of an avalanche on Circleville Mountain

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — Beaver County Sheriff’s Office is responding to reports of an avalanche on Circleville Mountain.

Dispatchers confirmed search and rescue crews are involved in the effort.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was caught in the slide.

FOX 13 News first received reports of the avalanche around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 13 for updates.

