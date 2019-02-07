Salt Lake Foodie has Valentine’s Day covered for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chase, from Salt Lake Foodie, has three recommendations for your Valentine's Day celebration.

Yoyis Mexican Grill- Salt Lake City

Amazing Mexican food and free salsa dancing? Yep! Chase says "Yoyis made my taste buds even happier recently by introducing a new mole sauce! I love to smother their al pastor burrito with it. You literally can not find a better mole burrito in Utah!" For Valentine's they are throwing a party on 2/9 with a free DJ and teachers showing you how to salsa dance. All while you enjoy the food and the tasty margaritas!

Mystique Dining - West Jordan

Do you love magic shows? What could make them better? Maybe a tasty dinner and a magic show? Chase says he stumbled upon Mystique Dining in Gardner Village and thought the concept was intriguing. "I recently attended a dinner show and had an amazing time. They have a 4 course dinner in this beautiful dining room, that is themed like you are in a castle. I had the prime rib and thoroughly enjoyed it. The magic show was interactive while showing quite a bit of magic and humor wrapped into one. Definitely an experience I won't forget," says Chase.

Toscano - Draper

Toscano's has been a staple in Draper for some time now. This year they are doing a fixed menu for Valentine's day that has dishes that cannot be found on the menu! Chase says, "Toscanos always pleases my taste buds with their Italian-ish menu. The atmosphere is unlike any spot in Utah, especially the patio which is heated and very warm even in the winter. They have live trees growing out of the ground in the main dining areas and in the patio beautiful plants and water features. If you don't get reservations in time for Valentine's fixed menu, I'd suggest starting with the Parmesan Truffle Fries with the roasted garlic aioli, then moving to the tasty Carbonara or Chicken Scaloppini. This spot is sure to wow any date!"

