Recipes: Fettuccine Alfredo and Cheesy Roasted Garlic Bread

Fettuccine Alfredo

Ingredients:

1 lb. dry fettuccine pasta or other favorite pasta

1 stick butter

1 c. heavy cream

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 c. grated Parmigiano Reggiano or parmesan…save ¼ c. for garnish

1 c. grated asiago cheese (you can just use parm here as well, but I like the sharpness of asiago)

1 tsp. cornstarch

¼ c. fresh basil, chopped for garnish

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta to package directions, being careful not to overcook. Drain and set aside.

2. In another pan with a wide bottom over medium heat, melt the butter and saute the garlic for 1 minute. Add the cream and heat just until it starts to simmer. Grate the cheese and add the cornstarch to the cheese.

3. Once the cream bubbles, turn the heat to low and add the cheese, salt and pepper and stir until the cheese is melted and the sauce is smooth. Cook an additional 5 minutes over low heat, stirring frequently.

4. Add the pasta directly to the sauce and toss to coat. Serve immediately garnished with the reserved cheese and basil. It also goes great with grilled chicken or shrimp.

Cheesy Roasted Garlic Bread

Ingredients:

1/3 c. grated parmesan cheese

1 stick butter, softened

2 tbsp. fresh parsley, minced

1 whole head fresh garlic, roasted and chopped (see the roasting method in the directions below).

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

1 loaf French bread

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400. Roast the garlic by peeling the excess paper off of the garlic head leaving the individual cloves intact in their paper. Cut about ½ inch off the top of the head exposing the garlic. Place the head on a sheet of tin foil, drizzle with a little olive oil to coat and sprinkle on a little salt and pepper. Make a pouch closing off the garlic head. Place on a sheet pan and roast 45 minutes in the oven. Cool the squeeze out the roasted cloves.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the butter, roasted garlic, cheese, parsley, salt and pepper, using a hand mixer. Mix until smooth and combined.

3. Heat oven to 450. Cut the bread into 1 inch thick slices. Spread the garlic butter over each slice, then place on a sheet pan and cook 5 to 10 minutes, or until the butter is melted and the bread is slightly toasted. Serve warm.

