× Police seek suspect after woman held at gunpoint inside Pleasant Grove home

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Police in Pleasant Grove are looking for a suspect after officers responded to a report of a woman being held at gunpoint inside her home.

Capt. Smith of Pleasant Grove Police posted about the incident Thursday morning, saying officers were called to a home near Canal and Center Street Wednesday night by a woman who said she was being held at gunpoint.

Officers arrived and were able to get the residents of the home outside safely, but Smith said the suspect escaped the perimeter.

Smith stated they have identified the suspect and believe he has left the Pleasant Grove area. The press release did not disclose the suspect’s name.

Nearby residents were notified during the incident and asked to remain inside their homes.

“The area is believed to be safe at this time, and there is no further known risk,” Capt. Smith wrote. “We are continuing our investigation and hunt for the suspect.”

The victims are safe and no injuries were reported.

Fox 13 News has reached out to police for more information and will update this story as more details emerge.