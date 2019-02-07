× Man dies after walking in front of FrontRunner train

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man died after being hit by a FrontRunner train Thursday afternoon.

According to Utah Transit Authority, the man was trespassing on UTA property when he walked in front of a train around 2:30 p.m. at 3733 S 300 West in South Salt Lake.

The man died later from injuries.

UTA tweeted Thursday afternoon about the incident and asked riders to use TRAX trains from Salt Lake Central to Murray, because of the disabled Red Line Train. Delays should also be expected.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 13 for updates.

