Food waste becomes energy at new plant in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A new facility in North Salt Lake will soon transform thousands of tons of food waste into natural gas, providing clean energy while keeping methane from contributing to climate change.

Wasatch Resource Recovery is a public-private partnership between the South Davis Sewer District and ALPRO Energy and Water.

The plant, which begins operations next week, has contracts with grocery stores, government agencies, restaurants, manufacturers and other food-related businesses and agencies to take in excess food.

The plant turns the food into a slurry which then goes into an oxygen-free “anaerobic digester” where microorganisms break down the organic material.

They have a contract with British Petroleum to sell the methane as natural gas.

