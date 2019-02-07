Feldman’s Deli shows how they make one of their signature sandwiches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike Feldman, owner of Feldman's Deli, joined us to make one of his signature sandwiches -- The Sloppy Joe.

It's made with corned beef, pastrami, thousand island dressing and coleslaw on Jewish rye.

Feldman's Deli is a New-York-style delicatessen that offers a variety of traditional Jewish deli sandwiches and old word specialties. They offer full service dining as well as take-out orders.

In addition to a great menu of sandwiches, Feldman's Deli is also known for their Blintzes, Bialy's Chopped Liver, Smoked Whitefish Salad and Matzo Ball Soup!

For more information please visit: feldmansdeli.com.