Second District Courthouse in Farmington evacuated due to nearby gas leak
FARMINGTON, Utah — A courthouse in Farmington has been evacuated due to a nearby gas leak Thursday morning.
Utah State Courts tweeted about the evacuation at the 2nd District Courthouse, 800 West State Street in Farmington, around 8:20 a.m.
Shortly after 9 a.m. they stated the repair to the gas line is estimated to take one hour. The building will remain evacuated as a safety precaution in the meantime.
No further details were immediately available.
40.979958 -111.903995