× Second District Courthouse in Farmington evacuated due to nearby gas leak

FARMINGTON, Utah — A courthouse in Farmington has been evacuated due to a nearby gas leak Thursday morning.

Utah State Courts tweeted about the evacuation at the 2nd District Courthouse, 800 West State Street in Farmington, around 8:20 a.m.

Shortly after 9 a.m. they stated the repair to the gas line is estimated to take one hour. The building will remain evacuated as a safety precaution in the meantime.

No further details were immediately available.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.