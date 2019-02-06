Water shut off between Main Street and freeway in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE — Water has been shut off north of Center Street, between Main Street and the freeway in North Salt Lake.

A tweet from the City of North Salt Lake says the shutdown is due to a water leak at 150 North.

According to the tweet, residents and businesses will experience decreased water or no water in the area until crews can repair the line.

City officials pointed out the “water and street guys” who will be making repairs are also the “snow plow guys” who have been working since 6 p.m. Tuesday and thanked residents for their patience.

There is no word on when the water will be turned back on.

