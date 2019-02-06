Tooele County hit with more snow than any other area of the Salt Lake Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — According to the national weather service, in the last 24 hours Tooele County got hit as hard if not more than most areas in the Salt Lake Valley.

Don Christensen has lived in Stansbury Park for 24 years.

“I'm in pretty good shape for being an old-timer,” Christensen said.

He’s probably in good shape because he's been shoveling all day.

“I started at about six this morning, shoveling off the deck,” Christensen said.

In his more than 20 years in Tooele County, these days are rare.

“I was pretty surprised this morning. We played golf two days ago,” he said.

Brittany Burket has lived in Stansbury Park 25 years and the last time she saw this much snow was in fourth grade. As a teacher in the Tooele school district, she got the call early Wednesday morning.

“They told us to not come to school and I’ve never had a snow day before,” Burket said.

It was welcome news at first, until reality set in.

“I get to sleep in yes, but then I thought well great now I have to shovel a lot of snow,” she said.

According to the national weather service, as of 11 Wednesday morning, Tooele got 15.5 inches of snow, more than any other area in the Salt Lake Valley other than Millcreek which got the same amount.