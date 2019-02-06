× This Texas zoo will name a cockroach after your ex – and then feed it to a meerkat

EL PASO, Texas — People have mixed feelings about Valentine’s Day. If you’re in a relationship, it can be a joyous occasion, but if you’re single — especially if you’re newly single — it can be a time of sadness and even anger.

Perhaps it may even feel like an appropriate time for revenge. And that’s what this Texas zoo wants to help you do.

The El Paso Zoo is offering people the opportunity to name a cockroach after their ex. You can then watch meerkats devour the cockroaches live on Facebook — on Valentine’s Day, of course.

All you have to do is message your ex’s name to the El Paso Zoo on Facebook. The first and last initial of names will then be shared on the El Paso Zoo Facebook page beginning February 11.

Meerkats will chow down on the bugs on Valentine’s Day at 2:15 p.m. Central Standard Time. The event will be broadcast live on Facebook.

The El Paso Zoo appears to be doing the naming free of charge, but other zoos, like the Hemsley Conservation Center in the United Kingdom, ask for a donation of £1.50, or about $2.

The Hemsley Conservation Center will send you a certificate which also allows you half-price entry to the zoo.

If England seems a bit far to send a certificate, the Bronx Zoo has a similar long-running program to name a roach that comes with a certificate, although it doesn’t seem to be about revenge. In fact, they offer several different items featuring roaches to buy yourself or a loved one.

So whether you’re looking to get revenge on an ex, or show your partner you’re in for life — consider naming a roach.