State offices closed until noon, the Utah State Legislature is still in session

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert ordered state offices closed until noon because of the snowstorm.
In an early morning memo, the executive branch told all “non-essential” employees to delay coming into work by four hours because of the storm.
The Utah State Legislature, however, said it would still be meeting despite the storm. The legislative branch told staffers to be safe on the roads and told committee chairs to expect people to be late to hearings.
The Utah State Courts said courthouses were open.
Utah liquor stores were closed until noon. Many municipal governments also delayed openings until noon.