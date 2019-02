× Southbound I-15 in North Salt Lake closed due to multi-car crash

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol troopers are closing part of southbound I-15 in North Salt Lake due to a crash involving several cars.

According to Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason, the crash occurred near milepost 311, which is close to the 2300 N exit.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at 2300 N.

