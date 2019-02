× Snow causes some delays, one cancellation at SLC International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews have been working since early Wednesday morning to clear from the runways at Salt Lake City International Airport.

According to airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer, Wednesday’s snowstorm has led to multiple flight delays and one cancellation.

Travelers are urged to check with their airlines for the latest information on delays and cancellations.

Snow removal crews @slcairport have been busy clearing the runways since 1:30 a.m. Some flight delays have occurred due to aircraft deicing. Check with your airline for possible delays. Always a good idea to plan extra time. Safe Travels. pic.twitter.com/0KN2TJvcEI — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) February 6, 2019