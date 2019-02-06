Several government offices closed, services canceled, due to major snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY — Several government agencies called a snow day Wednesday. Here is a list of tweets. It will be updated as new information comes in.
The AG’s Offices will also be closed this morning, as will the Courts. #Utah #utwx
— Utah Attorney General (@UtahAG) February 6, 2019
Because of the of the snow conditions, Division offices, shooting ranges and the Eccles Wildlife Education Center will be closed until noon today. Our shooting ranges may be closed all day, so please call for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/TeGUVMPWQF
— Utah DWR (@UtahDWR) February 6, 2019
#Draper City offices will be closed until noon today due to the extreme weather conditions. Please stay home if you can to give our crews time to clear the roads.
— Draper City (@drapercity) February 6, 2019
Because of the intense storm and dangerous road conditions, state offices will delay opening by 4 hours this morning.
— Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) February 6, 2019
Due to continuing snow & road conditions all @SLCgov offices will be closed until at least NOON today. Please use caution on the roads.
— Mayor J. Biskupski (@slcmayor) February 6, 2019
Utah State Courts is slowly starting to roll out info on what courthouses are open/closed. 1st District (Box Elder, Cache, Rich Co.) courthouses are OPEN. @fox13 #utpol #utwx
— Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) February 6, 2019
Due to the severe weather, Ace Disposal is not able to get garbage trucks to Eagle Mountain today so trash pickup will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. pic.twitter.com/tYICtkEniL
— Eagle Mountain City (@eaglemtncity) February 6, 2019
Due to the weather, City services will be limited until 12 noon. Be safe out there!
— West Valley City (@WVCUT) February 6, 2019
Garbage and recycling will not be collected today. All remaining collections for this week will be delayed by one day.
— West Valley City (@WVCUT) February 6, 2019
Due to treacherous winter weather conditions, Salt Lake County Health Department offices will not open today. Please stay safe #SLCo! #snowday
— Salt Lake Health (@SaltLakeHealth) February 6, 2019
NO trash pick up today! Pickup will be delayed a day. So if your day is Wednesday, trash will be collected Thursday. If your regular day is Thursday, trash will be picked up Friday.
— Centerville Utah (@centervilleut) February 6, 2019