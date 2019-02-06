× Road Home shelters in Salt Lake County open during snowy weather

SALT LAKE CITY — The Road Home sent out a press release Wednesday to inform the public their organization’s shelters are open 24/7 and will accept “anyone in need of emergency shelter.”

According to the press release, single men and women can find room at the Salt Lake Community Shelter located on 210 South Rio Grande Street in Salt Lake City.

Families with children can find shelter at the Road Home’s Midvale Family Center at 529 West 7300 South in Midvale.