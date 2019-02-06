× Ogden Police seek public’s help in locating homicide suspect

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police hope someone can help them locate 18-year-old Xavier Soto. who is wanted in connection with the death of 28-year-old DJ Parkinson.

A news release from Ogden PD said a passerby found Parkinson with significant injuries to his torso on the night of February 2. Parkinson was lying in a grassy area in the 2200 block of Monroe Blvd. when the passerby found him at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Medical personnel took Parkinson to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Anyone who was driving on Monroe Blvd. that night or anyone with information on Soto’s whereabouts is urged to call Det. Travis Kearl with the Ogden City Police Department at 801-629-8029.