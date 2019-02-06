Multiple school closures and delays due to major winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY -- Several schools have been closed or delayed due to a heavy snowstorm Wednesday.
Here is a partial list as of 7:45 a.m.
Classes have been canceled at the following school districts:
- Granite School District
- Salt Lake City School District
- Jordan School District
- Canyons School District
- Park City School District
- Tooele School District
- Murray School District
- The American International School of Utah (AISU)
- Westminster College
Two-hour delay:
- Salt Lake Community College
Open at noon:
- University of Utah
