Multiple school closures and delays due to major winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Several schools have been closed or delayed due to a heavy snowstorm Wednesday.

Here is a partial list as of 7:45 a.m.

Classes have been canceled at the following school districts:

Granite School District

Salt Lake City School District

Jordan School District

Canyons School District

Park City School District

Tooele School District

Murray School District

The American International School of Utah (AISU)

Westminster College

Two-hour delay:

Salt Lake Community College

Open at noon:

University of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video