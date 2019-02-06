School Closures and Delays

Multiple school closures and delays due to major winter storm

February 6, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY -- Several schools have been closed or delayed due to a heavy snowstorm Wednesday.

Here is a partial list as of 7:45 a.m.

Classes have been canceled at the following school districts:

  • Granite School District
  • Salt Lake City School District
  • Jordan School District
  • Canyons School District
  • Park City School District
  • Tooele School District
  • Murray School District
  • The American International School of Utah (AISU)
  • Westminster College

Two-hour delay:

  • Salt Lake Community College

Open at noon:

  • University of Utah

 

 