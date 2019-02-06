× ATF offers $5,000 reward for info in St. George church fire

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver Field Divison announced Thursday it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the fire that destroyed a church building belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The St. George Fire Department responded to the fire at 1:15 a.m. on January 26.

The church building at 449 South 300 East Street, in St. George, was brand new and set to be opened for use in just a few weeks.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information can contact the St. George Police Department tipline at 435-627-4338 or ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

Information can also be sent to atftips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website.