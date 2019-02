Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed until further notice Wednesday.

Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed until further notice because of severe weather and avalanche risk. — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) February 6, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY -- While a major winter snowstorm forced the closure of schools across northern Utah and created driving hazards on the roads, it brought up to two feet of snow to Utah ski resorts. The storm is expected to dump a lot more snow throughout the day Wednesday. It will add to Utah's snowpack which is already well over 100 percent of average across much of the state.