Winter weather, snow to continue in Utah, affecting Wednesday morning commute across the state

Widespread snow is expected to continue throughout Utah Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and could cause adverse travel conditions for the Wednesday commute.

Winter weather advisories are in effect throughout the Wasatch Front until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

South of Layton into Salt Lake County as well as mountainous areas saw most of the snow Tuesday, causing multiple accidents and adverse travel conditions.

Areas in Southern Utah including Cedar City could see one to three inches of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Travel issues throughout the state could continue into the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday afternoon, wrap around showers are expected throughout all of Utah.

For information on winter weather advisories, click here.

