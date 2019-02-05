Utah school board scraps controversial “Redmen” high school mascot

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar High School’s controversial “Redmen” mascot will be removed following a 3-2 vote of the Iron County School board, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday.

The split vote came amid chants of “Vote ‘em out!” and angry shouting from proponents of the mascot.

“I believe there is only one correct decision here: We need to … respectfully retire the Redmen mascot,” said school board president Stephen Allen.

The district launched discussions this year, “to review the mascot at a time when there was not a crisis,” Allen said. In recent years, the mascot has generated controversy, peaking in 2016, when video circulated nationwide, showing the school’s drill team put on black braided wigs for a Native American-themed dance routine.

“This mascot demands a lot of time and resources,” said board member Michelle Lambert. “It’s a drain, money-wise, a drain time-wise, and everytime we have another viral video we have another crisis.”

