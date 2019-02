RICHMOND, Utah — Troopers were on the scene of a fatal crash in Richmond on SR-91, UHP officials reported Tuesday.

The Utah Highway Patrol posted a map of the area where the crash occurred:

Troopers are on scene of a fatal crash on SR-91 in Richmond. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/s2oJyQgQkS — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) February 5, 2019

Details regarding the nature of the accident were not known at the time of this report.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they are made available.