× Suspect in SLC courthouse burglary in custody, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police report a 26-year-old man suspected of breaking into the Salt Lake City Justice Court is in custody.

Benjamin Bandfield is accused of burglarizing the Justice Court, at 333 S 200 E, sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning.

Police said multiple ceiling tiles and glass on vending machines sustained damage in the break-in. The damage was estimated at $1,500.

A tweet from SLCPD thanked the public for their assistance in locating Bandfield.