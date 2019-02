× Southbound I-15 closed in South Willard due to ‘several semi-involved crashes’

SOUTH WILLARD, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol troopers have closed part of southbound I-15 in Box Elder County due to several crashes involving semitrailers.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the crashes occurred near milepost 352, near the Weber and Box Elder county line.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

