Savory Fondue by Cayt’s Meats and Meals

Caytlin McCleery joined us with a great romantic dinner idea that could also be a fun family night in!

Make a savory cheese fondue with a chocolate bar for dessert. It's simple to make, and only requires a few ingredients for each recipe!

Savory Fondue

1 c. cooking wine

1/2 c. chicken broth

Bring to a boil then add in:

12 oz. Gruyere shredded cheese

12 oz. sharp shredded cheese

Tip: toss the shredded cheese with 1 tsp. each of corn starch).

Drop the temperature down to a low simmer and continue to stir gently until cheese is well incorporated. Serve out out of a fondue pot or a pot.

A few things you can add to the fondue: hot sauces, mustard, stone-ground mustard powder, little splash of liquid smoke.

This savory fondue is delicious with cooked steak, chicken or shrimp, cooked vegetables, cubed baguettes, pretzels and even green apples.

For the chocolate dipping station, Cayt says she uses Guittard chocolate and slowly melts it. If you choose to microwave, make sure to stop and stir every 30 seconds.

There are lots of yummy things you can dip in the chocolate: strawberries, berries of all kinds, bananas, marshmallows, pretzel rods, rice crispy squares, cinnamon bears, pineapple and graham crackers.

Find more from Cayt on Facebook: Cayt's Meats and Meals.