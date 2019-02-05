× Road Home awarded $1.9 million grant for family re-housing programs

SALT LAKE CITY — The Road Home announced Tuesday that it had been selected to receive a $1.9 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), to help fund their rapid re-housing program.

A press release sent by The Road Home said that the grant will allow the delivery of enhanced rapid re-housing to 150 families in the area experiencing homelessness.

The program will specifically service families who have previously been homeless and need help assisting in a housing crisis officials said.

“The grant will enable FAST to connect families to permanent housing,” The Road Home said. “The team will use a suite of assessment tools to accurately determine each household’s unique needs such as employment, child development services, behavioral and mental health treatment, and community resources. The overall goals of the program are to increase housing stability, improve child wellbeing, enhance parent functioning, and reduce returns to shelter.”

“We are thrilled to have been chosen to deliver a service that will benefit families experiencing homelessness in our community,” said Matt Minkevitch, executive director of The Road Home. “Since 2009, we have served over 3,000 households with the Rapid Re-housing and Progressive Engagement model. We’re very appreciative and excited for this opportunity to continue our efforts in supporting those in need.”

For more information on The Road Home, click here.