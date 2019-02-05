Report shows public health by Utah legislative district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Poor and minority Utahns are far more likely to not have insurance and to experience poor health outcomes, according to the Utah Department of Health.

UDOH studies public health throughout Utah in part by breaking the state into 99 “small areas,” and in a new report, they show how those small areas fit into Utah’s State House and Senate districts.

“We're hoping as decision makers they can bring a bunch of different sectors together to start addressing health disparities,” said Brittney Okada, the health program specialist who prepared the report.

To view the report, click here.