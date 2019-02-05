Men: why the blazer may be your best “go to” wardrobe item

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need to go from the office to a night out for Valentine's Day? Grab your blazer!

Trapper Roderick, founder of True Gentleman Supply Co, says the blazer is your best friend.

If you work in a casual environment, the easiest way to class it up is to have a blazer that works with everything and is unique in its own way to make you stand out!

The same goes for a date, according to Trapper. He says, "If you don't want to look like you're trying too hard, make sure you have a "go-to" blazer".

For more formal occasions, throw on a tie with the blazer or even a full suit.

You can find more advice from Trapper on Instagram: @truegentelemansupplyco or at truegentlemansupply.com.