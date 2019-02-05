Little Cottonwood Canyon to close Tuesday afternoon for avalanche control

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Officials with the Unified Police Department said Tuesday that Little Cottonwood Canyon will close from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for avalanche control.

Officials said the canyon was expected to reopen at 4 p.m.

Mar05 Little Cottonwood will close at 2:30pm-4:00pm for avalanche control. Estimated Open 4:00pm #utsnow — UPD Canyon Alerts (@CanyonAlerts) February 5, 2019

Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed overnight for avalanche control, but reopened at 11:47 a.m., UDOT said in a tweet.

Little Cottonwood Canyon is now open. Unknown duration at this time for Big Cottonwood Canyon. @UDOTRegionTwo @CanyonAlerts — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 19, 2018

