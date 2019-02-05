Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About one-third of Hispanic women suffer from heart disease and stroke and 5 million Hispanic women have hypertension in the United states.

Despite the heightened risk, only 1 in 3 Hispanic women is aware that heart disease is her number one killer.

The good news is that heart disease and stroke are about 80 percent preventable.

That's why the American Heart Association launched Go Red Por Tu Corazón, a bilingual heart health movement for Latinas that is raising awareness of heart disease and helping them make healthy eating choices for themselves and those they love, and to know their numbers (blood pressure, total cholesterol, BMI).

On Thursday, February 7th from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the American Heart Association is hosting the 5th Annual Go Red Por Tu Corazón Luncheon at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center. Attendees will come together and spend the day learning about heart disease and stroke in Hispanic women and what they can do to prevent risk factors for heart disease like high blood pressure, high blood sugar levels and high cholesterol levels.

Visit utahgoredluncheon.heart.org and click on the Por Tu Corazón tab for more information.