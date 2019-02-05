Easy DIY Valentines: A Decorative Pillowcase, and a Soda Machine Candy Valentine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mom of five kids Monica Alters is busy as it is, so her sewing projects are quick and easy.

Watch to learn how to make a cute, decorative pillowcase perfect for a non-candy Valentine gift or simply to spice up a room.

"Adding Pom Pom trim is a cute way to give your pillow cover a little extra pizzazz," Monica said.

She also shows us how to make an old-fashioned Ice Cream Soda Valentine, perfect for teachers, friends or kids. You can make them with your favorite wrapped candy.

Find Monica at @sookeedesigns on FB, Instagram and Twitter.