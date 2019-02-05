Easy DIY Valentines: A Decorative Pillowcase, and a Soda Machine Candy Valentine

Mom of five kids Monica Alters is busy as it is, so her sewing projects are quick and easy.

Watch to learn how to make a cute, decorative pillowcase perfect for a non-candy Valentine gift or simply to spice up a room.

"Adding Pom Pom trim is a cute way to give your pillow cover a little extra pizzazz," Monica said.

She also shows us how to make an old-fashioned Ice Cream Soda Valentine, perfect for teachers, friends or kids. You can make them with your favorite wrapped candy.

Find Monica at @sookeedesigns on FB, Instagram and Twitter.