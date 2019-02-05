Bed bugs falling from lawyer’s clothing forces courthouse to close

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma county courthouse was forced to close amid a strange pest problem on Monday.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton told KJRH that a lawyer came up to the third-floor courtroom at the Rogers County Courthouse with bugs falling out of his clothing.

As it turns out, the pests were bed bugs.

“Hard to imagine someone doesn’t know, you know that some bed bugs are crawling all over them certainly in abundance,” Sheriff Walton said.

Officials decided to close the courthouse in order to clean up the mess, and called exterminators.

The head of security said the attorney didn’t appear to care about the situation.

“I was told the individual that had them also shook his jacket over the prosecutors files,” Sheriff Walton said.