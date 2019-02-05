× 15-year-old dead from gunshot wound in West Valley City, police investigating

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police said a 15-year-old was killed after suffering a gunshot wound in West Valley City Monday.

Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said the incident occurred near 1500 W. 2300 S. at around 12:45 p.m.

Police said the incident was initially thought to be a drive-by but later learned that it happened inside a residence.

Witnesses from the home were being interviewed by investigators, police said Tuesday in a tweet.

Details regarding the nature of the shooting were not available at the time of this report.

