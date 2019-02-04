Utah’s Sam Gordon stars in ‘The 100-Year Game’ Super Bowl spot

Utah’s own Sam Gordon made her Super Bowl debut Sunday as she appeared in an NFL commercial.

The ad features several football legends fighting over a golden football at a gala for the 100th season, and Sam Gordon is among those who make an appearance.

From a well-dressed Von Miller tackling a ball carrier into a cake, to Odell Beckham Jr. making a one-handed grab, to Gordon juking Richard Sherman: the scramble for the ball gets intense. See the video above for the spot.

The NFL also posted a longer video called “Game Changer” about Gordon specifically.

Gordon sued a school district in 2017 to play football, years after a highlight reel season earned her internet fame. She helped start a tackle football league for girls in Utah in 2015. She even appeared on a Wheaties box in 2012.