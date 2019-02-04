Utah teen narrowly escapes tragedy after rock smashes into her car in Price Canyon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBON COUNTY, Utah -- A teenager in Carbon County experienced a close call after a giant rock crashed through her windshield while she was driving, barely missing her.

Gabrielle Sainsbury said she has a massive headache following the crash and is really shaken up, but she feels lucky to be alive, knowing that the rock could have easily killed her.

Sunday just before sunset, she said she was driving through Price Canyon to her college dorm when the rock hit her.

"I couldn't believe that had happened, and if I wouldn't have swerved, it would have been me and I would have been crushed," Sainsbury said.

The last 24 hours, Sainsbury said she has relived the moment countless times.

"I keep seeing my windshield shatter in front of my eyes," she said. "It was very scary."

Sainsbury said she passed out, and when she came to, multiple men got her to safety.

