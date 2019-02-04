× Utah DWR warns public of fake post, says there is not a statewide closure for shed antler hunting

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources warned members of the public Monday, saying a fake post is circulating on Facebook regarding shed antler hunting.

The DWR stated that there is not a statewide closure for shed gathering currently. The antler hunt is set to be open from Feb. 1 through April 15, though perspective hunters will be required to take an online ethics course first.

“Someone altered a real closure post made back in 2017,” the DWR said.

The DWR asked the public to review a previous Facebook post, that contained correct and relevant information on shed antler hunts: