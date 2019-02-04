Utah ad execs rate the Super Bowl commercials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Super Bowl parties usually happen at someone’s house on the night of the big game, but for 24 years Salt Lake City Advertising Firm Richter 7 has partied at lunchtime the next day.

For them, it’s all about the ad game.

The 2019 ad game wasn’t as lackluster as the actual game in which the Rams and Patriots scored two field goals and a touchdown between them. Nonetheless, it wasn’t an inspiring crop of ads.

“There was a whole lot of generic. A whole lot of vanilla,” said Richter 7 CEO Tal Harry

The list of awardees from the pros at Richter 7:

Most Valuable Ad Award: NFL “100-Year Game”

Best Low Budget Ad Award: T-Mobile ads (Dad?!, We’ll Keep This Brief, What’s for Dinner?)

Celebrity Sack Ad Award: Stella Artois “Change Up The Usual”

Championship Chuckle Ad Award: Hyundai “The Elevator”

Illegal Use of $$$$ Ad Award: Planters “Mr. Peanut is Always There in Crunch Time”

Creative Fumble Ad Award: Bon & Viv “The Pitch”

Should Have Punted Ad Award: Burger King “#EatLikeAndy”