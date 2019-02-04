Little Cottonwood Canyon to close Tuesday morning for avalanche control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — U-DOT is planning to close Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday morning as crews perform avalanche control.

The road will be closed from 5:30 a.m. until at least 8:00 a.m.

With two feet of snow forecast for the mountains, crews are trying to get ahead of any avalanche risks that could put drivers in danger.

“That’s really the goal behind avalanche control is to bring down all the snow you can,” said U-DOT spokesperson John Gleason. “Any snow that could cause a potential threat to live traffic as it’s moving through the canyon that’s going to prevent a potential disaster.”

Gleason says Little Cottonwood Canyon is the most challenging in the world when it comes to avalanche danger.

The closure could extend beyond 8 a.m., depending on the amount of snowfall.

U-DOT expects to close the road Wednesday and Thursday morning for more avalanche control.