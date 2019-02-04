How you can celebrate the ‘Year of the Pig’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chinese New Year is beginning this week, and it's the year of the pig. The pig symbolizes luck, overall good fortune, wealth, honesty and general prosperity.

You're invited to join the Utah Chinese New Year celebration at the Salt Lake City Mai Library on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 12:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event is hosted by the library and the Chinese Association for Science and Technology - Utah Chapter. The new year celebration has been going on since 2002.

To find more information, please visit: utahchinese.org or castut.org/wp.