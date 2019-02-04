2019 Wedding Dress Trends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We get a glimpse of the biggest bridal trends of the year with Rachel Elizabeth Bridal!

Rachel makes custom dresses so you can personalize your wedding gown. They're all made in American Fork, Utah. All the fabrics and laces used come from Europe. Each dress is made to each bride's measurements, which means no alterations later!

The average time to finish a dress is three months, but Rachel says they can do it in just five weeks!

They accommodate -- whether it's price, timeline or design - they'll fit your needs! (And, they offer a student discount too!)

Order your dress at rachelelizabethbridal.com.