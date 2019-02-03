× Utah babysitter charged with raping 9-year-old girl on 2 separate occasions

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy babysitter was charged after a teenage girl came forward, alleging that she was sexually abused by him when she was 9-years-old.

Court documents released in Third District Court in Salt Lake County state that officers responded to a home in Sandy on reports of an assault between two men. When police arrived at the scene, officers learned that a father of a 17-year-old was accusing Delton Washington, 31, of sexually assaulting the girl several years previously.

During an interview with the alleged victim, police said she disclosed that she was sexually assaulted by Washington when she was 9-years-old.

The victim stated that Washington was her babysitter, and sexually assaulted her twice, making her feel a significant amount of pain, the documents said.

During the interview, the girl stated that she told her father about the abuse after sexually transmitted diseases were discussed in health class, according to the court documents.

Washington was interviewed by police, and admitted to being the girl’s babysitter, but denied the allegations that he sexually assaulted her, police wrote.

Washington was charged with two counts of rape of a child, both of which are first-degree felonies. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and court documents indicate that bail was set at $250,000.