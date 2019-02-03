Unsettled weather to continue in Utah, with snow set to hit Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Unsettled weather and mountain snow is expected to continue in Utah Sunday night and Monday morning, with snow expected to hit northern valleys Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said that travel impacts from snow were expected Sunday and Monday in higher elevations along mountain routes in Utah.

NWS posted an image of roads that may be affected by snow:

A strong cold front is expected to move in Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, bringing “significant mountain snow accumulation, accumulating snow to many valley floors, and abnormally cold temperatures,” NWS said.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue tonight and tomorrow with mountain snow and valley rain/snow showers until a stronger system and cold front moves through Utah and southwest Wyoming Tuesday/Wednesday. #utwx pic.twitter.com/HfF2hCBQg2 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 3, 2019

